Sir Jeffrey Donaldson again rubbishes claims he was going to leave DUP to re-join UUP

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has stood over his assertion that a meeting with Doug Beattie was at the behest of the UUP leader and suggestions he was about to rejoin are “nonsense”.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, he reiterated his version of events saying it involved a conversation about the future of unionism.

The comments from the DUP leader come after Mr Beattie insisted that the meeting was arranged to discuss the possibility of Sir Jeffrey joining the UUP.

Sir Jeffrey said: “In the context of global events and the current economic and cost-of-living crisis, I am focused on the issues which matter to people.

“As I indicated last week, the BBC contacted me and tried to portray that I was about to leave the DUP and re-join the UUP last year. I stand by my characterisation of that claim as nonsense.”

He did however acknowledge that the question of re-joining the UUP was on the table during the meeting.

“I have been quite open about the fact that I was approached. I met Doug Beattie at a venue of his choosing.

“At that meeting, Doug reiterated his desire that I consider membership of his party and we also discussed issues about the future of unionism,” he added.

“On the issue of re-joining, matters went no further as I determined that I was not re-joining the UUP.

“I will continue to engage with unionists from across all parties and work towards achieving greater cooperation and working on the issues which really matter to people.”

The meeting, which took place in the first two weeks of June last year, was held in an army base.

It occurred after the Lagan Valley MP was defeated by Edwin Poots for leadership of the DUP.

Mr Poots’ reign came to an end after just three weeks.

Just before the Stephen Nolan Show aired last Wednesday, Sir Jeffrey took to Twitter where he said the BBC’s portrayal was “nonsense” because he “never had any intentions or plans” of re-joining the UUP.

He added that he “respectfully declined” an invitation to return and the conversation centred around the future of unionism and greater cooperation.

Mr Beattie has stressed that if his integrity is questioned, he will publish details of private messages between himself and Sir Jeffrey.