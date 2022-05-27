Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claims ‘fairness’ must be restored to PSNI while citing Bobby Storey funeral

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has claimed there must be “cultural and systematic change” in the PSNI to “command the support of both traditions” as he nominated MLAs to the policing board.

Earlier, Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has confirmed that the party has nominated Gerry Kelly, Liz Kimmins and Linda Dillon to the Policing Board.

It comes as Stormont has been recalled on Monday in a bid to restore power-sharing.

The DUP has however branded that a “stunt” and say the party will not allow the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland unless there are significant changes to the NI Protocol.

However, the system of power-sharing in Northern Ireland, which flows from the Good Friday Agreement, means that government cannot fully operate without the DUP taking up the deputy first minister post.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has now nominated South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke, East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting and East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley as the Party’s representatives on the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

Mr Donaldson said: “This is an experienced team who will stand up for fair policing in Northern Ireland where everyone is equal under the law and equally subject to the law.

“The hands-off approach to the funeral of Bobby Storey that provided republicans with a defence from prosecution generated understandable anger. Fairness must be restored.

"This requires cultural and systematic change as Policing must command the support of both traditions.”

He added: “A fully resourced police service is essential to fight crime and prevent harm. In the past ten years, the PSNI budget has reduced by 20%. Under the Sinn Fein draft budget, the police would be reduced in size further.

"By 2025, a further 1,000 officers and 350 staff are deemed to be at risk. A smaller police service would be unacceptable, especially at a time when crime is becoming more sophisticated.

"This outcome would be a marked contrast to commitments in New Decade New Approach to strengthen and enhance the PSNI workforce.

“Our team on the Board will fight to ensure the police is accountable and law and order is prioritised.”

Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance, have been critical of the DUP.

They say the DUP's support for Brexit helped bring the protocol about and that boycotting the Executive will not change it.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Nominating MLAs, Michelle O’Neill said: “It’s important we have a Policing Board up and running to ensure we have an effective police service and a body to hold policing to account.

“The Policing Board is most effective when all parties are represented and are working to deal with policing issues.

“Likewise, we need an Executive up and running now to put money in families and workers’ pockets, to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and start to fix the health service by investing an extra £1 billion.

“The DUP should end its boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and the north south bodies, join with the other parties in the Assembly on Monday and get a government up and running without any more delay. That is what people elected us to do.”