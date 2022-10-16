Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemns attack on Co Down Orange Hall as incident being treated as ‘sectarian hate crime’

An attack on a Co Down Orange Hall has been labelled as a “hate crime” by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The damage was discovered at Finnis Orange Hall on Rathfriland Road outside the village of Dromara on Thursday evening.

Images posted by Rathfriland District LOL No.3 at the weekend show vandalism to a stained-glass window in the hall.

Visiting the hall alongside MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, Sir Jeffrey said the incident represented “an attack on our culture”.

“Finnis Orange Hall sits nestled in the Dromara hills, it is very much an integral part of the local community here.

“There are good community relations. Sadly, there is a minority, a small minority of people, who just want to cause trouble. This is wrong, it must be condemned. It is a hate crime."

The PSNI has confirmed they are investigating the incident and are treating it as a sectarian hate crime.

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Finnis Orange enjoys a positive relationship with the entire community, with the hall being used by many of all backgrounds.

“This is welcome and therefore it is particularly sad to see this sectarian attack that has shocked all involved with the hall.

“Enough of hate and attacks. This is not the future and we must all join together to stamp out intolerance.”

Mark Graham from the Rathfriland District lodge said the incident had caused thousands of pounds of damage and the lodge said it was the first time the hall has been targeted in 51 years.

“When I arrived at Finnis Orange Hall on Thursday evening past for a District meeting, I was made aware of the incident whereby there was an attempt made to smash the memorial stain glass window to the front of the Orange Hall,” he said.

“Anyone who is familiar with Finnis Orange Hall would know of the beautiful stain glass window in memory of the late Bro Guy Megarry dedicated by his family.

“Finnis Orange Hall sits well off the main road and has a wall and gates around the boundary, this was a premeditated attack on the hall where the individuals made the choice to go out, enter the car park and cause thousands of pounds of damage to a memorial window, and for what reason other than to stir up tension within the local community.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police received a report on Thursday 13th October that damage had been caused to a stained-glass window.

“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently, or who may have any information, to get in touch.”