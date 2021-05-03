Sir Jeffrey Donaldson enters race to be DUP leader

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th November 2018 DUP Annual Conference Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pictured at the DUP annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has entered the race to become the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The MP for Lagan Valley sent a letter to MPs and Assembly members at Stormont in which he confirmed himself as a candidate for the leadership race.

Within the letter to those within the DUP, the MP is believed to have said: “As colleagues and as partners, I wanted to write to you first, to inform you of my decision to seek the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party.”

"It grieves me to see divisions, especially when they are played out on the public stage. We deliver best when we are pulling together, not apart. Things need to change.

“While we continue to communicate through the media and on social media, I want to spend more time on the ground listening to our party members and the wider community on the issues that matter to them. It is important that we promote our agenda.”

“I am determined to work with you, listen to you and chart a clear path to a strong and united party, unrelenting in our desire to promote and protect the Union that we all love and cherish.

“For we are not only the elected members of the DUP, we are the custodians of the Union.”

It is expected Sir Jeffrey will have the support of the Strangford MP Jim Shannon in the race to be leader.

The challenge to Edwin Poots, who declared himself a candidate last week, will result in the first leadership contest in the party's 50-year history.

Sir Jeffrey would be seen as the moderate candidate against the more hard line Mr Poots, who also represents the Lagan Valley constituency, as an Assembly member.

Mrs Foster resigned last week after an internal revolt against her leadership. The move came in the form of a letter of no confidence signed by a majority of the party's senior elected representatives.

Mr Poots, understood to have been one of the key figures behind the heave against her, announced his leadership bid within 24 hours of Mrs Foster's resignation statement.

The outgoing DUP leader will step down from that role on May 28, and as Stormont First Minister at the end of June.

A small electorate, comprising just the party's MLAs and MPs, will decide the leadership contest.

Posting online on Monday, the MLA Paul Frew – who is acting as Edwin Poots’ campaign manager for the leadership race – welcomed the leadership contest in a post on Twitter.

"As campaign manager for Edwin I look forward to the leadership contest. Edwin has a clear plan to reform the Party and reinvigorate Unionism. His manifesto for change and vision will resonate with DUP MLAs, MPs and the wider public,” he wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sir Jeffrey, 58, has been MP for Lagan Valley for 24 years and currently leads the DUP's parliamentary team at Westminster.

Formerly chief whip, in 2017 he negotiated the £1 billion confidence and supply agreement with the minority Conservative government.