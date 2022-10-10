Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: I don’t fear an election... unionism is behind DUP on NI Protocol

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has slapped down the suggestion that his party would rather end its boycott of Stormont than face another Assembly election first.

Speaking yesterday after his party’s Saturday conference, Sir Jeffrey insisted he does not fear an election and said that unionists are coalescing around the position of his party on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Lagan Valley MP has warned the Prime Minister that the DUP will not return to Stormont unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border, and said he and his party are “absolutely ready to fight” an election if necessary.

If powersharing is not restored by October 28 the Government must call a fresh Assembly election by law. After last May’s election, Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party.

Sir Jeffrey told Times Radio yesterday: “The problem for unionism in the last election was not the rise of support for Sinn Fein. Sinn Fein didn’t gain one single extra seat in the Assembly.

“The problem was divisions within unionism, and I think what we’re now seeing is actually that unionists are coalescing around the position of the DUP, so I don’t fear an election.

“Let me be clear, if you’re suggesting that I want to avoid an election, therefore I go back into Stormont to avoid going to the people, well then let me absolutely knock that on the head right here and now.

“We are not fearful of going to the people. We will take our case to the people. We’ve never run away from an election and we’re not about to do it now and if the Government feels an election is going to solve the problem, then so be it.

“I don’t think it will. But my party and I are absolutely ready to fight that election if it’s necessary.

“I think our support at the moment is strong, people recognise we need to sort out this protocol because it’s causing real everyday problems for businesses and households across all of Northern Ireland.

“It’s driving up the cost of living. It’s creating an enormous barrier to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is disrupting the UK internal market. The Government has said they’re committed to resolving that. So let’s get on with it.”

Sir Jeffrey told delegates at the DUP conference in Belfast on Saturday that changes must be secured to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.

The DUP is blocking the formation of a fully-functioning Executive as part of its protest against the protocol, which it says has barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Political opponents have heavily criticised the DUP boycott, insisting it is hampering efforts to support families struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels. There are concerns the latter approach – the NI Protocol Bill – could spark a trade war with the EU.

However, relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and both London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for striking a deal through a fresh round of negotiations.

Yesterday, a DUP MLA said he welcomes the improved relations and said he would support a deal with Brussels if it meets his party’s tests.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Jonathan Buckley said he would “not be afraid” to sell such a deal but only if it “restores Northern Ireland’s place solidly within the UK” and removes checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

He said: “I will be upfront and honest, if I believe the deal restores Northern Ireland’s place solidly within the UK and indeed removes those barriers east-west, I will not be afraid behind the scenes in saying it and the DUP won’t either.”