Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Irish Government should use ‘influence’ to encourage EU to scrap NI Protocol

The Irish Government has been urged to use their “influence” to encourage the EU to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The DUP leader said he told the Taoiseach Michael Martin in a phone call that Dublin needs to help reach a “sensible outcome” that can “command the support of unionists”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspending the protocol by triggering Article 16 would be a "big mistake".

Mr Varadkar previously revealed the Irish Government is reactivating no-deal contingency planning in preparation for a potential unravelling of the Brexit deal and said EU retaliatory action should be expected if London unilaterally triggers the protocol safeguard mechanism.

The UK's Brexit Minister, Lord Frost, said it is not "inevitable" that the Government would take that action, but said it would be "our only option" if negotiations with the EU fail.

Sir Jeffrey explained his conversation with Mr Martin was “useful” and said Brussels had to “demonstrate preparedness to stretch”, referencing the “wider interests of peace and stability” in Northern Ireland.

“The EU’s focus should be on negotiations rather than briefings and ill-advised remarks which do nothing to advance the delicate situation in Northern Ireland,” added Mr Donaldson.

“As Lord Frost outlined today, it has been a long road to get Brussels back to the table, but there is little sign of progress.

“We need to see progress or else the Government must step in to safeguard the United Kingdom internal market. The Irish Sea border cannot continue.

“Not a single elected unionist supports the arrangement therefore those arguing that the Protocol is fundamental to stability are blinding themselves to the concerns of unionists.”

The DUP leader also argued in his comments that the protocol is “failing businesses and citizens in Northern Ireland every day”, a claim challenged by deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Tuesday, who credited the protocol for helping to deliver the announcement of 1,000 new jobs for the region.

Ms O’Neill said the investment of Almac Group, the Craigavon-based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company was as a result of the dual access to the UK and EU markets the protocol offers Northern Ireland.

It comes as Mr Varadkar called on the UK Government not to “jeopardise” the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

"We have an agreement in relation to Northern Ireland, we have an agreement in relation to trade with the European Union,” he said.

"You were part of negotiating us, you own it, it was hard-won.

"It's a mistake to think that, by escalating tensions, by withdrawing from any part of it or trying to withdraw from any part of it, that you'll end up with a better deal.

"You won't."

Mr Varadkar said a suspension of the EU-UK trade deal would require a year's notice, which would spark further uncertainty for businesses in Northern Ireland, the Republic and the UK.

He said: "I think that would be a big mistake.

"The uncertainty that was created by Brexit went on for years.

"I think it would be a big mistake for the British Government now to reopen that uncertainty.

"I'd hate us to be talking again about a no-deal Brexit or a cliff edge, or any of those terms that we'd forgotten and almost stopped using.

"Any attempt to trigger Article 16, I think, would be bad news for business in Northern Ireland, here in Ireland and indeed in Britain."

The trade arrangements that have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland were originally agreed between the EU and UK as part of the Brexit withdrawal deal.

The protocol’s purpose was to avoid the creation of a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit.

It has achieved that by effectively keeping Northern Ireland within the EU’s Single Market for goods, an arrangement that has led to the checks on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain and has angered unionists in the region.

The issue has also led to disorder on the streets of Northern Ireland, while two buses have been burned out in loyalist areas in the last 10 days in attacks linked to protests against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.