Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is ‘hopeful’ talks will resolve NI Protocol issues but urges UK Government to ‘hold firm’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is “hopeful” talks between the UK Government and the EU have progressed in resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol .

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster following his party’s annual conference on Saturday, Sir Jeffrey said: “After months of delay, there is now renewed sharper focus on what needs to be done.

“I made very clear at the weekend what that looks like and I think the UK Government and our Prime Minister must hold firm, in terms of seeking the objectives they have outlined in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“We believe that represents an outcome which respects the integrity of the UK and internal market and Northern Ireland’s place in it but also respects the EU’s internal market, meaning where goods are moving in the UK, they are not subject to checks and regulations enforced by an outside entity.”

On whether or not he believes Prime Minister Liz Truss will heed his advice to “hold firm” on the NI Protocol Bill’s objectives, Sir Jeffrey said she “has said in the House of Commons that the objectives in any negotiations, must match any objectives that are outlined in the Protocol Bill, so I’m taking the Prime Minister at her word.

“Of course, as in the past, in a negotiation sometimes things can go wrong and therefore I need the Prime Minister to understand where we stand on this.

“My objective is to see the political institutions here restored and stability maintained, then I have to be honest and clear with the PM and Government in what we need to achieve that.

“No one can be in doubt what is required,” he added.

Asked if he believed talks between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and the EU had resolved issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol and if people should expect news related to the outcome soon, the DUP leader said “it’s not anything I heard”.

“I haven’t, and it’s not the indication we are getting from Government. They’re in technical talks, the political negotiation has not yet resumed.”

Sir Jeffrey continued to say the cost-of-living crisis “was being increased by the Protocol” and added it’s Westminster which has the “funds and support” to help those living in Northern Ireland.

“We have been arguing any measures introduced, should apply to Northern Ireland. Our economy minister has been active in ensuring this happens,” he said.

Speaking in Donegal on Wednesday, Mr Coveney described the renewal of talks between the EU and UK as “positive news”.