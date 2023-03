On March 18, belfasttelegraph.co.uk published a story under the headline ‘Former Ulster Unionist MP’s firm handling communications for P&O’ alongside a photograph of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

Due to a caption error this was used instead of a photograph of David Burnside to whom the article referred and was corrected as soon as possible.

The Belfast Telegraph would like to apologise unreservedly to Mr Donaldson for this error.