Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Political turmoil at Westminster has hit efforts to find solution to protocol impasse

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has called on the Government to focus on resolving the problem rather than dithering over an election (Presseye)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson believes political chaos at Westminster has hindered attempts to find a solution to problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said another Stormont election will do little to restore power-sharing in the region.

And he warned talk of joint authority was “reckless” and “no solution.”

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Executive since Paul Givan resigned as First Minister in February as part of the DUP’s protest against the protocol.

The Assembly has been unable to function since May’s Assembly election, when Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call a new poll after Friday’s deadline for power-sharing to resume passed without agreement. However, he has stopped short of setting a date, and will hold talks with the parties in the coming days.

Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill said the delay in setting a date was “a bizarre U-turn” from Mr Heaton-Harris.

But in an interview for Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Sir Jeffrey said returning to the polls for a second time would not take the region any closer to breaking the political impasse.

He said: “We want to see Stormont restored as soon as possible and actually, I don’t think an election takes us closer to a solution.

“Why not use the next few weeks to double-down on getting either a negotiated solution with the European Union or bringing forward the legislation in parliament which will resolve issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Sir Jeffrey said work to find a solution to the protocol - the post-Brexit trading arrangements which unionists complain have led to a trade border in the Irish Sea - has been overlooked amid the political chaos in London, which saw Boris Johnson resign, then Liz Truss become PM, only to quit after 44 days.

He told Sky: “Let’s look at what’s happened in those six months since the last Assembly election.

“We’ve had three Prime Ministers, Westminster at times has been in chaos. There’s been little focus on getting a solution to the protocol.

“Talks with the EU only started again a couple of weeks ago and even then, only at a technical level, not at a political level.”

As Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss tabled the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, effectively overriding elements of the protocol, although new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears keen to negotiate a solution.

Sir Jeffrey replied: “I don’t want a trade war with the EU… “But I fundamentally want the ability to trade within my own country and that is what the protocol denies us and look, whoever is the Prime Minister in Westminster, I have to work with them.”