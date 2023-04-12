Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says President Biden’s speech ‘measured’ and welcomed his visit

DUP leader also praised the speech for including references to the Ulster Scots and Presbyterian heritage in the USA

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has claimed President Biden’s speech at Ulster University was “measured” and welcomed his visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking as Mr Biden leaves Northern Ireland to continue his visit on the island of Ireland.

During his speech Mr Biden encouraged political leaders at Stormont to act to restore the Executive and Assembly and said protecting peace in Northern Ireland is a “priority” for all sides in Washington

Speaking to the media outside the campus following the speech, Sir Jeffrey said it was “good” to see Mr Biden in Northern Ireland but said the President’s remarks do not “change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland”.

Northern Ireland is currently without its political institutions as a result of the DUP’s opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements. The party is currently considering whether to accept the new Windsor Framework agreement agreed between the UK and EU.

Speaking about his meeting with Mr Biden prior to the speech, Sir Jeffrey said he had a “brief conversation”.

"We made clear it is not his job, as we heard in his speech, to take decisions for political leaders in Northern Ireland,” Sir Jeffrey said.

"We welcome his visit here today it is good to see the President coming and we hope to see investment into Northern Ireland flowing. [His visit] doesn’t change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland.

“I thought the President’s remarks were measured. I think they were more looking back in terms of the progress over the last 25 years. We want Northern Ireland to be prosperous that is why it is fundamentally important to us that Northern Ireland is able to trade within its largest market.

"I heard what the President said, of course we would like to see the political institutions up and running again, but I am clear what needs to happen to make the progress we all desire. It is very much for the UK government to honour the commitments to the people of Northern Ireland.”

Earlier during a briefing, a special assistant to Mr Biden hit back at claims from Dame Arlene Foster that the US President "hates the United Kingdom".

Addressing that, Sir Jeffrey said: “I was pleased to hear the President make reference to the enormous contribution to the Ulster Scots of Presbyterian heritage who made enormous strides to build the USA. I was pleased to hear him refer to his own British heritage that his ancestors also come from England.”