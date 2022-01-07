Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to urge Foreign Secretary to provide deadline on NI Protocol talks

Deborah Erskine MLA with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking to the media in Enniskillen on Friday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said Northern Ireland’s political and economic progress is being “fundamentally undermined” by the NI Protocol, and plans to push the Foreign Secretary to outline a timeline for UK-EU negotiations.

Sir Jeffrey will be meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss next week and will be urging her to provide a clear and definitive timeline for the current negotiations around the protocol.

The DUP leader has previously threatened pulling his ministers out of the Executive in protest to the protocol, which has seen a de-facto border placed between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in the Irish Sea.

As part of the UK and the EU’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, the protocol was put in place as a measure to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, goods coming here from the rest of the UK must undergo checks as Northern Ireland is still in the EU’s Single Market.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Credit: Leon Neal/PA

Speaking during the opening of a new constituency office for Deborah Erskine MLA in Enniskillen on Friday, Sir Jeffrey said his focus was on building a better Northern Ireland for all.

“Day and daily the pain and damage inflicted by the protocol is being felt in every corner of, and by every community in, Northern Ireland,” he stated.

“The protocol is costing our economy £2.5 million each and every day. Money which I want to see invested in delivering a stronger economy and improving vital public services.

“Important progress in removing the Irish Sea border has been made through the endeavours of those who value economic and political stability.

“The EU has been forced to abandon their age old mantra that the protocol was not open for re-negotiation and returned to the talks table, whilst the demands for rigorous implementation from the protocol cheerleaders here in Northern Ireland have long since come to an end.”

Sir Jeffrey added the EU-UK negotiations cannot “drag on interminably” and must be brought to a conclusion sooner rather than later.

“The political, economic and societal difficulties caused by the protocol cannot be sustained,” he continued. “The Government acknowledged this in their Command Paper last July but to date have failed to intervene to prevent this harm.

“Next week I will be meeting with the Foreign Secretary and making clear that a definitive timeline for an outcome of the current negotiations must be set.

“Northern Ireland’s place within the Internal Market of the United Kingdom must be restored swiftly in line with the key commitment made in New Decade New Approach.

“Agreement, either through the current talks process or through unilateral action by HM Government.”