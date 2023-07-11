Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Twelfth is a day to be enjoyed with family and friends

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he hopes the Twelfth is a day of peaceful and positive celebration.

Thousands across Northern Ireland are set to head out today for the festivities, with many taking part in parades and enjoying street parties.

The DUP leader said yesterday: “Celebrations over the Eleventh and Twelfth are part of the cultural fabric of Northern Ireland, and for the vast majority of us they are an occasion where families will come together, often travelling home from wherever they now live to enjoy the occasion.”

According to the Orange Order, over 600 marching bands will take part in the parades.

The Co Armagh demonstration, which will be held in Lurgan this year, “is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world”, according to the group, which expects up to 40,000 to gather to watch the 11 district lodges that are on parade.

For the first time in over 10 years, the Order will be producing a specially-commissioned flag, jewel and souvenir booklet for the event in Lurgan.

Parades will also take place in Ballinamallard, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Bangor, Belfast, Broughshane, Clogher, Coleraine, Comber, Dromore, Dungannon, Kilkeel, Loughbrickland, Magherafelt, Portglenone, Randalstown, and Upper Ballinderry.

The annual Rossnowlagh demonstration in Co Donegal took place on Saturday.

Belfast has the longest route, with Orangemen and women from nine districts walking 10 miles with around 60 bands, which formally begins after a wreath-laying ceremony at City Hall’s cenotaph.

Sir Jeffrey said he is proud of his culture, but recognised there are different traditions in Northern Ireland.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the glorious revolution, then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations,” he said.

The Lagan Valley MP added that celebrations do not include the burning of flags or election posters on pyres, saying “in the vast majority of cases that does not happen”.

On Monday, he joined other local politicians in condemning a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and an Irish tricolour which were recently burnt on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

“Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines. As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds,” he said.

“A truly shared society must be one where the Orange tradition is not just tolerated, but celebrated. No culture should threaten or dominate any other, but we still have progress to make in Northern Ireland when even in the last 12 months we have seen Orange halls attacked and sectarian abuse directed towards those participating in parades.

“From fun days and bonfires on the Eleventh through to the annual Sham Fight at Scarva on Thursday, for most people it will be time to spend with family and catching up with friends.

“All of us who enjoy the celebrations can play our part in demonstrating to others everything that is best about this time of the year and why it is so important to us all.”