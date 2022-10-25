Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: We need a Prime Minister who is focused on the Protocol

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will work with incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but insists his focus must be resolving issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He also said it was time for stability and “wise decisions" from the Government,

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Sir Jeffrey said “We will work with him, he has stated he is committed to taking forward the Protocol Bill in the absence of the negotiated agreement with the EU”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is currently proceeding through Parliament and is expected to reach committee stages later this week.

Sir Jeffrey says he expects there will be attempts to “neuter” aspects of the Bill, which seeks to reform Northern Ireland’s trade laws.

“It will be interesting to see where negotiations go beyond that. If a negotiated solution to the Bill can be found, so be it, as I made clear in my party conference recently, whether it’s by negotiation or legislation we want to see a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and removes the barriers to trade created by the Protocol.”

Asked if he would like Chris Heaton-Harris, who was appointed Northern Ireland Secretary by Liz Truss, to remain in the role, Sir Jeffrey said it was “a matter for the new Prime Minister”

“It’s not for me to determine the new Secretary of State. What we need now is stability and for wise decisions to be taken by the government in order to get us to the point where we have a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and enables the restoration of political institutions.

“We need a Secretary of State which is focused on that, we need a Prime Minister which is focused on that, and to help all of us get to the place where we want to be.”

Mr Heaton-Harris has said he will call an election on Friday if the Executive isn’t reformed by October 28.

Sir Jeffrey said his “party will be ready”.

“We will take our case to the country and seek to refresh our mandate because we want to get this Protocol sorted once and for all,” he added.