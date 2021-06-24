Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s daughter marries son of Ulster Unionist Party’s Danny Kennedy

Happy Couple Philip and Laura get married at Dromore Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

From L-R Danny and Karen Kennedy and Eleanor and Jeffrey Donaldson’s as Happy Couple Philip and Laura got married at Dromore Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The daughter of incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has married the son of Ulster Unionist Party chair Danny Kennedy.

Newly married couple Philip and Laura tied the knot at Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church in Dromore on Thursday.

The son of Danny Kennedy, Philip is a full-time youth worker, while Jeffrey Donaldson’s daughter Laura is a nurse. Both have known each other since childhood, with friendship blossoming into love two years ago.

The pair told the News Letter that they had already moved the wedding date twice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The union also marks a form of what Danny Kennedy jokingly described as “powersharing” between the two political families.

“We’ve been friends for over 35 years, politics is important but it doesn’t impact on friendships even when there are political differences. We’ve always had a very good relationship,” he told the News Letter.

“People will find it slightly amusing maybe. It’s all about love today, it’s not about politics.

“In some ways it’s a new act of union. It’s a form of powersharing that will definitely work.”

Incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson famously left the UUP in 2003 over disagreements with the leadership over tensions around the Good Friday Agreement and the reform of policing.

Saying he counts the UUP chairman as one of his “closest” friends, Sir Jeffrey said it shows “in politics people can rise above their own political perspective”.

“I’m delighted that my daughter Laura is getting married to Danny’s son Philip. I couldn’t be a happier father because Philip is a great guy. I have every confidence they will have a long and happy life together,” he said.

“Danny and I have known each other for years and have remained friends for all of that time. I’m thrilled that our two families are going to be united today through this wedding.”

“Today is not about politics, it’s about love, it’s about two people who care deeply for each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together and we’re going to celebrate that today.”