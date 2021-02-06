Sister of guitar legend Gary hails Belfast statue campaign

We're not going to stop, she says as two parties back plan and £5,000 is raised

Gary with his daughter Lily, and sister Patricia with son Corey and daughter Caitlyn in 2004

The sister of the late Gary Moore has said she cannot believe the love that still exists for her guitar legend brother as a campaign to erect a statue in Belfast gathers pace.

The project has now received political backing from the Green Party and Alliance for the Wild Frontier Memorial Project 10 years after Moore's death in 2011 following a heart attack, aged just 58.

He had enjoyed a chequered career in rock, playing with bands such as Thin Lizzy, Skid Row and G-Force, and as a solo artist collaborating with BB King among others.

Gary's sister Patricia (48), herself a musician, said she was taken aback by the support for the campaign after a concert to fundraise for the statue sold out in 2019.

It is thought the statue, for which almost £5,000 has been raised by fans, could become a feature of a major cultural celebration in the city being planned for 2023. Further concerts have been postponed because of the pandemic but she said the family and fan-led campaign will press on as soon as possible.

"We'll get there, we're not going to stop," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"There are so many people who bought tickets to the gig last year. We couldn't believe the love for him."

Ms Moore, who was 20 years younger than her famous brother, said she was his biggest fan.

"My main memories are of gigs, watching him play, which was just magical. I was eight years old when I first saw him play at Colston Hall. He was walking around holding my hand afterwards and it was just magical. I was in awe and people were asking for his autograph and he was signing people's arms," she said.

Although Ms Moore was born in Weston-super-Mare in England, she said she has great memories of a close-knit family of five children.

"He was so good to me as a brother, he used to phone me up when I was down and cheer me up," she said.

Gary's death came as a shock to his entire family, particularly his mother, she added.

"It will always hit a raw nerve. I listen to him every day, which my sister found hard for a long time but now she listens and that's why we want the statue."

Although Gary left Belfast at a young age, he had a great love of the city and his family there, she said.

Green councillor Brian Smyth said he would welcome a statue of one of Belfast's most famous musical sons. "[He] has left a lasting legacy not only in Belfast, but across the planet.

This is also a timely reminder of how important music is and how we value our musicians, when there is a real challenge to the arts sector in Northern Ireland."