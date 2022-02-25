Sister of Lisa Dorrian calls for support in campaign

The sister of Lisa Dorrian has welcomed plans for a council debate on backing longer prison terms for killers who don’t disclose the location of their victims.

Joanne Dorrian and Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis are seeking to secure support for the move from Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

Lisa Dorrian disappeared following a party on the Ards Peninsula at a caravan park in 2005.

Her sister has been campaigning for support on “Charlotte’s Law," named after Charlotte Murray who went missing in Moy near Dungannon in 2012.

It was recently the subject of a Justice Department consultation, and would see sentences increased for those convicted of ‘no body’ murders by placing the crime into the ‘very serious’ category of murder.

Mr Lewis said that concealment of a body “compounds the anguish” felt by families, and should not be seen as merely an “aggravating factor”.

“The wickedness of the act of murder is compounded by the perpetrator’s concealment of the body, to deny a family a Christian burial and place of remembrance and reflection in my opinion not only amplifies the grief, pain and suffering but inflicts a final act of psychological torture and trauma,” he said.

"This should be recognised and specifically considered alongside all other charges which the accused may face.

“Realistically, to encourage disclosure for the benefit of the family, we support offering a specified time post-sentencing where significant disclosure can be made by the perpetrator and if it results in the victim’s body being recovered then a review of tariff will be offered, and the non-disclosure is no longer a relevant factor.”

In the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive, Mr Lewis called on all Northern Ireland councils to put their support on record.

Ms Dorrian added: “Both my own family and the Murray family have campaigned tirelessly to try and find Lisa and Charlotte and unlock that vital piece of information which would lead to finding both girls, but so far the perpetrators have chosen not to help us ease this pain.

“Even after conviction, Johnny Miller (Charlotte’s ex-partner) denies his guilt and continues to traumatise her family by not saying where he hid her body.

“Charlotte’s Law, when implemented, will give her family hope that Mr Miller will disclose where Charl otte is, even at this late stage. Charlotte’s Law offers hope where there may otherwise be none."