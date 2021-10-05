Sister of woman sent to NI mother-and-baby home recalls ‘horror story’

A woman who was sent to work at a mother-and-baby home in Northern Ireland and never met her son went through a “horror story”, her sister has said.

Kathleen McGuire, an unmarried 22-year-old from Londonderry, was sent to the Marianvale home in Newry to give birth in the 1960s. Her son was sent across the border for adoption and they never got the chance to meet.

Her sister, Marie McCartney, was speaking at the launch of a report into mother-and-baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland, compiled by an expert panel which has recommended a public inquiry into what went on at these institutions.

Thousands of women passed through the institutions, where they were forced into “slave labour”, had to give up their babies, and were forcibly detained.

Other recommendations from the panel include new legislation to secure access to records for survivors and their families and immediate redress payments.

Three experts were appointed to the panel: Professor Phil Scraton of Queen’s University, whose research was key to securing justice for the families of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster; Deirdre Mahon of Women and Children’s Services; and Dr Maeve O’Rourke of NUI Galway.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Marie said she only learnt the truth about what happened to her sister – and that she had a nephew, Mark McCollum – when he contacted her on social media last year.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was like listening to a horror story… I knew right away when I saw Mark, he was my sister’s son, he looked just like her,” she said.

“I learned Kathleen was at one of these homes, gave birth, and then a social worker took Mark over the border and Kathleen went to England. At the home Mark was given a new name, new birth certificate, everything. That’s why nobody knew what really happened.

“When I heard what went on at these homes, I was horrified… eight-and-a-half months pregnant and down on her knees scrubbing floors. Told you were a sin and brought shame on your family. No wonder she went away to England after.

“It was awful and my anger to this day would still be very raw. When I saw the pictures of the home she stayed in, in what [looked] like a haunted house to me. The whole thing is a horror story.”

Mark spent his life trying to find out who his real mother was, but was hampered by a lack of access to documents and silence from those responsible. When he eventually did find out, Kathleen had already passed away.

“When I heard [Phil Scraton] speak today, I was given a bit of hope, and I said to Mark, ‘It’s a new day for you now’. I do have hope, but I just feel so bad, so bad for Kathleen and Mark, they both tried to find each other and they were just up against a brick wall,” Marie said.

“Today is a great day for Mark, he has fought so hard for this. I’m sad though he never got to see his mother and she never got to see this.”

Academic research published earlier this year found that more than 10,500 women and girls entered the homes for unmarried mothers and their children over a 68-year period from 1922. The youngest was 12, while the oldest 44. Around a third were under the age of 19.

Professor Scraton said what took place at these institutions was “appalling” and the women and girls who went there have been “denied access to their lives”.

"The victims and survivors’ pain will never be assuaged… this is one of the great scandals of our time,” he said.

"How dare we as a society blame those who suffered the most.”