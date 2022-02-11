Situation in NI ‘deeply concerning’ says Royal College of Emergency Medicine

One in seven patients to EDs delayed for over 12 hours as waiting times increase

It was revealed that one in seven patients who attended EDs in December 2021 were delayed for more than 12 hours.

The situation in Northern Ireland’s hospitals is “dire” with rising waiting times at Emergency Departments “very bad indeed”, it has been warned.

The stark message from the vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland comes after it was revealed that one in seven patients who attended EDs in December 2021 were delayed for more than 12 hours.

Dr Paul Kerr is now urging the government to recognise the harm coming to patients due to these delays and to publish an adequate care recovery plan to alleviate pressures on the emergency care sector.

He said that patient care is being regularly compromised and pointed out that dangerous crowding and unsafe corridor care is putting those most vulnerable patients at great risk.

The government's target is for patients to wait no more than 12 hours, but Department of Health figures show that out of 58,791 emergency attendances in December 2021, the target was missed for 7,508 people (almost 13%).

Craigavon Area Hospital reported the longest average time from arrival to admission - 14 hours and 24 minutes.

Dr Kerr added: “Four-hour performance in December sank again to a shockingly low 47.7%, meaning over half of all patients attending an Emergency Department were waiting for four hours or more before being admitted, transferred or discharged.

“While the 12-hour data is shocking, in December more than one in seven patients were delayed by 12 hours or more in an Emergency Department before being admitted or discharged.

“We know that delays and long waits in Emergency Departments are closely associated with patient harm and poor outcomes,” he added.

The Royal College’s report ‘Crowding and its Consequences’ found that one in 67 patients waiting for 12 hours or more are associated with avoidable harm or potential death within 30 days.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Northern Ireland,” added Dr Kerr.

“Staff are struggling to deliver the quality of care they wish, but they are doing their best to keep patients safe.

“Crowded Emergency Departments mean that hospital acquired (nosocomial) infection is a significant risk and, in December, with the spread of Omicron this risk increased substantially,” he explained.

“In some Emergency Departments staff continue to wear full PPE to protect themselves and their patients. The current circumstances make moving patients through the system and keeping them safe extremely challenging.”

The vice president said that urgent and emergency care right across the region continues to be in a “deep crisis” and is now urging the government to act.

“While elective care is suffering too and rightly needs an action plan, it is vital that any plan includes actions to tackle both the elective care backlog as well as the crisis in unscheduled care,” he said.

“The government must look at this data and recognise the harm that is coming to patients and take effective action in publishing an unscheduled care recovery plan.

“We would welcome the opportunity to discuss the situation and actions that can be taken in the short-, medium-, and long-term to alleviate system pressures.”