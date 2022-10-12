Situation with NI Protocol ‘can’t drift’: Liz Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she would prefer a resolution with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol happen "through a negotiated solution with the EU” but added she will not allow the “situation to drift.”

Responding to a question from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on if the talks with the EU wll reflect the objectives of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, Ms Truss said “We have to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland”

“That means making sure we have free flowing trade, East, West as well as North, South” she said from the dispatch box.

“It means making sure the people of Northern Ireland can benefit from the same tax relief benefits than people in Great Britain and it means resolving the issues around governance and regulation.”

The UK Government and the European Union are currently involved in “tactical talks” surrounding the Protocol and the the government's Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is currently progressing through parliament.

“I would prefer to achieve that through a negotiated solution with the EU” the Prime Minister said.

“But if we’re not able to do that, we can’t allow the situation to drift. We have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.”

Earlier this week, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster he belives there is “now renewed sharper focus on what needs to be done” regarding the Protocol.

“I made very clear at the weekend what that looks like and I think the UK Government and our Prime Minister must hold firm, in terms of seeking the objectives they have outlined in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“We believe that represents an outcome which respects the integrity of the UK and internal market and Northern Ireland’s place in it but also respects the EU’s internal market, meaning where goods are moving in the UK, they are not subject to checks and regulations enforced by an outside entity” he said.

On Wednesday, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will meet with four of the five main political parties to discuss the Protocol and the restoration of the Executive which collapsed in February.