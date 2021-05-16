Six arrested after aggravated burglary in Lisburn leaves man hospitalised with bite injury

A group of six people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after an incident at a flat in Lisburn on Saturday evening.

One victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a bite to the arm, while a woman suffered cuts and grazes and another woman was punched in the face.

Police said the incident happened at a property in the Woodside Area of the city and was reported to police at around 7.40pm on Saturday evening.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “One man suffered facial injuries and a bite to his arm, he was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“Meanwhile a woman inside suffered cuts and grazes, another woman was punched in the face and a further male occupant was grabbed by the throat.

“Six people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, two women aged 20 and 33, three men aged 20, 21 and 29 and a 16-year-old male.

“All remain in custody at this stage assisting police with enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident contact them in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1738 of 15/05/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”