Six arrested after alleged stabbing and hammer attack in north Belfast

Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Antrim Close area of north Belfast have made a number of arrests.

The attack occurred on Monday, June 26.

Just after 11.40pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues that a man aged in his 20s had sustained multiple wounds.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended and spoke with the man, who alleged that he had been attacked by several men.

"He was stabbed five times and hit about the head with a hammer. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Following searches in the area, five men, aged 20, 24, 25, 26 and 37, and a woman aged 35, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and drugs offences.

“They remain in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2326 of 26/06/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.