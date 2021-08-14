Six cars set ablaze in Lisburn arson attack

Police are investigating an arson attack in Lisburn after six cars were set alight on Saturday morning.

The vehicles, which were “completely destroyed”, were targeted at a business premises in the Barnfield Road area of the city just after 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Ian McCormick said the PSNI is currently treating the incident as arson.

“We are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 3am this morning or who has any information about what happened,” he said.

“You can get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 184 of 14/8/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org