Six child sex attacks a day in NI with recorded offences up 37% since 2015, figures reveal

Six child sex offences are recorded every day in Northern Ireland, alarming figures have revealed. Stock image posed by model

Six sexual offences against children are now being committed on average every day in Northern Ireland, alarming figures have revealed.

Statistics from the PSNI, obtained by NSPCC, show that in the last year there were 2,082 recorded offences against under 18s - representing a rise of 37% in the five years since 2014/15.

The charity also said the number of contacts from young people to Childline about sexual abuse in the family have tripled during the lockdown.

Across the UK there were 73,518 recorded offences including rape, online grooming and sexual assault against children in 2019/20 - up 57% in the five years since 2014/15.

Former PSNI officer and chief executive of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre Jim Gamble, who now runs the Belfast-based INEQE Group, which spearheads the battle to make the online world safer for children, said while the rise in cases is not unexpected, it demonstrates the need for greater investment in services.

"Victims are showing a greater confidence in coming forward and we have to see that as a positive, but now it's important that police services across the UK build on that confidence," he said.

"The rise in the number of reported incidents is not unique to Northern Ireland; the north of England has seen an increase of 75% during the same time, but it would have been disappointing if we had not seen the number of incidents reported rise given the efforts made by police over the past five years.

"Police now understand better how online abuse has enabled greater access to children and the PSNI has been one of the forces leading the way in combating this.

"But there is more to come. The figures will continue to rise and there is always a need for greater investment in tackling how individuals and gangs across the UK are able to control and exploit children, particularly online.

"The Department of Education has been increasingly aware of the treat from online predators and that the threat has risen substantially during lockdown.

"The department responded by introducing their Safer Schools App, free to all schools, which offers alerts and information on online threats and easier access to Childline services, which has played a part in the growing number of reports.

"But with the growing number of reported cases, the investment needs to match demand."

All but one of the UK's 45 police forces provided the NSPCC with the latest data on sexual offences against under 18s after a Freedom of Information request.

Detective Chief Inspector David McBurney from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch said the sexual abuse of children was an issue that police took very seriously.

"Child protection is a priority for us and we work with a range of other agencies to help keep children and young people safe," he said.

"It is important that children know that they can speak to someone who they trust if anyone causes them worry and I would advise parents and guardians to reassure their children that they do not have to deal with any concerns on their own.

"We will continue to work to bring offenders before the courts and anyone with any information in relation to the sexual abuse of children should contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency."

The NSPCC said the figures on child sexual abuse show the need for the Government to deal with the "hidden harms" of the pandemic and ensure support for children who have experienced sexual abuse is embedded in recovery planning.

"This should include the expedient establishment of a cross-departmental strategic framework to support a collaborative response to child sexual abuse in Northern Ireland, as recommended by the Criminal Justice Inspection," the charity said.

The NSPCC is calling for the needs of children and young people to be at the centre of how authorities respond to sexual abuse, with a focus on effective prevention and victims having access to timely and specialist support.

"The crisis of child sexual abuse is not going away, and behind these figures are thousands of children and young people who have reported crimes that can have a devastating impact on their lives," said NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless.

"Urgent action is needed to prevent abuse and to ensure children are supported to recover when they bravely speak out.

"We need concerted leadership from governments across the UK to implement strategies on tackling child sexual abuse that put the experiences and needs of children at their heart and are effective in preventing abuse and helping young people recover."

The call comes as an NSPCC report found contacts from young people to Childline about sexual abuse in the family tripled during lockdown.

'The Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Child Welfare: Sexual Abuse' report shows there were an average of 23 contacts to Childline per week about child sexual abuse in the home, up threefold since March 23 when lockdown was announced.

Childline reported that sexual abuse had become more frequent during lockdown, as children were spending more time with their abusers.

A third of counselling sessions were about abuse in the family that happened over a year ago, with many children talking about it for the first time.

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000.

Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.