Six Counties Craft Beer: Northern Ireland centenary lager proves a hit Down Under

An expat from Co Down, who created a limited edition lager in Australia to celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland, said the first batch sold out in less than two weeks due to the enormous response.

Bangor man Andrew Power (46) launched Six Counties Craft Beer in June and explained a second batch will be brewed on Thursday.

Andrew said he was inundated with enquiries from thirsty beer lovers in Northern Ireland and despite a small number of shipments travelling across the globe, future international sales will not be possible.

However, Andrew and Australian craft brewers Helios are currently in negotiations with a few companies who are keen to help with exportation.

Andrew, who moved Down Under in 2005 and lives in Brisbane, owns Ulster Distributions, which distributes beer, wines and other products to bottle shops and bars across south east Queensland.

After Andrew spoke to the brewers at Helios about creating the limited edition beer, work quickly progressed to bring together the 4.5% strength lager, which has been described as hoppy with lemon and citrus notes.

Andrew, who is currently back home for a few weeks, said it was a great way of putting “wee Northern Ireland on the map” as ex-pats and Australians have shown an interest.

“There’s a second batch being brewed on Thursday and we have a list of people over in Australia who are just dying to get it,” he explained.

“We’ve distributed into a few what we call bottle shops over there, which is sort of your off licenses, and a couple of sports clubs, too.

“People are getting on to it. We’re putting wee Northern Ireland on the map. People are asking questions as well.

“I did a bottle shop taste before I came over and people were asking me what the six counties were all about and it was just nice to tell them a wee bit about back home.

“It’s going really well and we’re seeing some strong pre-orders coming through for the next batch.”

Andrew said there are plans to keep the Six Counties brand going until the end of this year, before trying to build on the positive response going into 2022.

The first batch of Six Counties Craft Beer saw 130 24-can cases and five kegs being sold, while the second batch will be even larger to try and meet demand.

“It’s unbelievable how quickly it sold out and I’m sorry we didn't do more for the first batch,” Andrew said.

“You just never know because it’s in Australia and it’s a Northern Ireland centenary beer, so you just didn't know how well it was going to do.”

After bringing 24 tins back home for his family and friends to enjoy, Andrew said there seems to be one less can every time he opens the fridge.

“My brother has got his hands into it,” he added. “I brought 24 home and I think I’m down to 12.

“I want to do a wee tour of Northern Ireland and share a picture of a can in each of the counties on social media. It’s all good marketing for back in Australia.”