Six fire engines in attendance at wildfire in Co Down

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is currently in attendance at a wildfire in Newcastle.

Six fire engines are currently at the scene of the incident on Slievenaman Road.

Crews were called to the scene of the gorse fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

NIFRS have advised the public to avoid the Slievenaman Road and surrounding area.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “NIFRS is currently in attendance at a wildfire on Slievenaman Road, Newcastle. We were called to the fire at 5.03am this morning.

“6 Fire Appliances from Newcastle, Warrenpoint, Rathfriland, Kilkeel and Armagh Fire Stations are currently in attendance. Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire using specialist wildfire equipment.

“As the incident is ongoing the public is advised to avoid the Slievenaman Road and surrounding area.”