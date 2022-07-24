Six men charged after public disorder incident in Coalisland

Police have charged six men following a public order incident in Coalisland on Friday.

Video footage seen by the Belfast Telegraph shows PSNI officers separating a number of individuals who are believed to be from the Travelling community as they hurl insults at one another.

It’s understood the confrontation took place after 20 people gathered following a report of a vehicle containing offensive weapons inside.

One of the clips takes place outside, with one man shouting to another repeatedly across the street that he is “a cowardly b******”.

Another clip shows officers inside separating guests attending a function, with one man laughing at another for “hiding behind the police”.

The PSNI said that one man, aged 52, was charged with a number of offences, including unlawful assembly.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 17.

The five other men, aged 21, two aged 26, 37 and 46 were charged with a number of public order offences including riotous behaviour.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 19.

Following normal practice, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.