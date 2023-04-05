Six Northern Ireland pubs in running for top prizes at national awards

Six pubs have been named the best in Northern Ireland and will now compete for top honours in a national competition.

Bogans in Co Tyrone, Hearth in Co Antrim, Peadar O’Donnells in Co Londonderry, The Hole in the Wall in Co Armagh, The Maghera Inn in Co Down and The Taphouse in Co Fermanagh are all in contention at the 2023 National Pub & Bar of the Year awards.

They join the 94 pubs and bars across England, Scotland and Wales – all of whom are their respective county's winner.

The awards “aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry” with those in the running “selected on overall best practice across several operational categories.”

“We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars.

"So, ahead of the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”

Northern Ireland’s contenders will all compete for individual prizes including the Pub Brand of the Year, Bar Brand of the Year, Pub Chef of the Year and Sustainable Pub and Bar of the Year.

The grand final awards ceremony takes place in London on June 28.