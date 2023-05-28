Six people taken to hospital following three separate crashes in NI

The A6 dual carriageway has recently been extended between Dungiven and Londonderry

Six people have been taken to hospital following three separate road collisions in Northern Ireland.

Two of the individuals were injured in a two-vehicle collision in on the A6 Glenshane Road near Dungiven in Co Londonderry on Sunday morning.

Paramedics were alerted at 4.27am and rushed to the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed three ambulance crews were dispatched and two casualties were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

The Glenshane Road was closed in both directions for much of the day but reopened on Sunday evening.

Another two people were taken to hospital following a separate collision involving a car and a motorbike in Newcastle, Co Down.

The Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene on Castlwellan Road at around 10.22am.

One patient was taken by ambulance to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and another was taken by air to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Meanwhile two more people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash on Ballygowan Road in Comber, Co Down.

The route was closed for most of the afternoon following while emergency crews attended the scene.

The Air Ambulance was dispatched shortly after the collision occurred at around 2.30pm.

An NIAS spokesperson confirmed that two patients were taken to hospital – one to the Ulster Hospital and another to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The road has since reopened and police have appealed for witnesses to contact detectives on 101.