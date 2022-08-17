Six released as police use stun grenades at house in west Belfast

The device emits an extremely loud bang and bright lights to disorient people as it goes off.

Six men arrested after a search was carried out by police at a house in west Belfast in which stun grenades were used by officers have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The search and arrests were carried out of officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The men are aged 28, 36, 39, 42, 47 and 54.

Police used stun grenades during the operation at the house in Colin Glen Green in which multiple police were seen entering the property. The Police Ombudsman has been informed.

Footage of the incident shows specialist firearms officers trained to use the non-lethal explosive device, also known as a flash-bang.

