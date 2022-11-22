Sixth man arrested by PSNI in connection with attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane. Picture date: Friday November 18, 2022.

A sixth man has been arrested by police following the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane last week.

Police said the 50-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suit at Musgrave in Belfast where he remains in custody.

A 38-year-old man who had been arrested on Monday has been released following questioning.

Four men, aged 38, 36, 36, and 28, who were previously arrested, have also been released following questioning, police confirmed.

The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school on Friday.

Police have said they have discovered what could be a command wire for the improvised explosive device during follow-up searches.

The incident was condemned across the political spectrum.