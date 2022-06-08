Sixth person charged in connection with death of woman in Dundonald car crash

A sixth person has today been charged with offences arising from the tragic death of a young woman killed in a car crash last June.

Although Karl O’Neill did not appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, defence solicitor Patrick Higgins said he did not take any issue with the 38-year-old being connected to the two offences.

O’Neill, of no fixed abode, Belfast, faces two charges alleged to have been committed on June 1, 2021, namely perverting the course of justice by failing to summon emergency medical assistance and assisting an offender knowing that an offence of death by dangerous driving had been committed.

Five other people are also facing charges arising from the death of Charlotte McHugh last June, when police received a call at 4.30am about a road traffic collision involving a black BMW on the Comber Road, Dundonald, close to its junction with the Hillhead Road.

When officers arrived, however, the occupants of the car were reported to have left the scene in a Suzuki car, but a short time later, police received a report from the ambulance service that they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald, where the victim’s body was found.

Steven Cunningham (26), from Belfast Road in Bangor, is charged with 12 offences arising from the incident, including causing the death of 27-year-old Ms McHugh by driving dangerously on the Comber Road in Dundonald, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, two counts of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and counts of failing to stop, remain and report.

In addition, Cunningham is accused of perverting the course of justice by “removing an injured person from the collision site and discarding clothing” and two drug offences of possessing class C drugs pregabalin and diazepam.

Adrian Aicken (32), from University Avenue in Belfast, is accused of perverting justice by “attempting to conceal a vehicle”, in addition to an allegation of driving while disqualified.

His partner, 45-year-old Emma Morgan, of the same address, is, in addition to two charges of assaulting and obstructing police, charged with assisting an offender by attempting to provide an alibi and perverting justice by secreting mobile phones.

Thomas Reynolds (33), from Falls Road in Belfast, is alleged to have perverted justice by helping Cunningham dispose of a jacket and assisting an offender by moving Ms McHugh “from the scene of the collision”.

Tanya Galway (31), whose address is restricted due to her receiving “serious threats”, is also charged with assisting an offender and perverting justice in that she allegedly “failed to immediately secure medical assistance” for the victim.

Today, District Judge Mark Hamill heard there were “voluminous” papers in the case, including 400 pages of statements and 1,000 pages of exhibits. He adjourned the case for eight weeks.