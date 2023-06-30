Sky Mobile customers in greater Belfast area experiencing connection issues

Sky Mobile customers in the greater Belfast area are experiencing connection issues due to a malfunctioning phone mast.

The issue has resulted in users being unable to call, text or connect to the internet as the service drops in and out.

According to Sky Mobile’s website, customers in the Belfast and Lisburn areas cannot connect as “a nearby phone mast isn’t working as it should”.

“Our engineers will be on the case already, and your service might come and go until we fix it,” said Sky.