Slain tattoo artist Aidan Mann feared his neighbour was looking for a fight prior to ‘psychotic’ attack

And the talented tattoo artist’s fears would later be realised as he was stabbed to death in Co Down after being chased by his neighbour who had schizophrenia.

The 28-year-old had expressed worry that dad-of-two Barry Donnelly was wanting to start a fight before he was stabbed 14 times in Downpatrick on January 3, 2022.

The 38-year-old, who was undiagnosed with the mental disorder at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was sentenced to at least nine years in jail today.

Just last week the victim’s final moments alive were played in court.

Graphic CCTV footage captured Mr Mann’s frantic attempt to outrun his killer, who lived in the same block of flats, after being approached leaving the property just before 11am.

At one point during the pursuit, Mr Mann, who was wearing a motorbike helmet, turned to face his attacker to make a gesture before running into oncoming traffic to cross the road.

The chase ended moments later on Church Street when he was stabbed 14 times outside a car dealership by the perpetrator, who was described as “actively psychotic” at the time.

Members of the public intervened as Donnelly straddled Mr Mann after he fell to the ground and then stabbed him repeatedly in the chest, leg and torso.

Four men managed to pull Donnelly off and restrain him as they called 999.

Paramedics tried to save Mr Mann while Donnelly was being arrested. However, the victim was pronounced dead 44 minutes after the emergency call was made at 10.58am.

Two large kitchen knives were recovered from the scene.

Aidan Mann

A post-mortem examination subsequently confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest which penetrated the victim’s heart.

The judge was previously told that, at the scene, Donnelly shouted it was a “revenge attack” for his brother, who had been murdered the previous evening.

But prosecutors said the allegation “transpired to be completely wrong” and untrue.

During questioning on the day after the attack, Donnelly admitted arming himself with the two blades which were recovered from the scene and to chasing and stabbing Mr Mann.

However, he insisted he did not set out to kill the victim, as he described having problems with neighbours before he lost control.

It emerged in court that the deceased had texted friends prior to the attack expressing anxiety about leaving his home due to fears that Donnelly wanted to start a fight with him.

Mr Mann had only moved into the property two months before the incident and barely knew Donnelly.

The judge was previously told that Donnelly had called the PSNI several times in the week before the killing, claiming his neighbours had called him a “paedo and pervert” and were shouting through the walls.

The prosecution said that on December 31, 2021, Mr Mann called the police and reported his drunk neighbour was shouting, banging his door and trying to get into his flat, but “no offences were detected” when police attended the property.

Two consultant psychologists later agreed that Donnelly, who had not been registered with a GP for a decade and never sought medical help for his condition, which was unknown, was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning arising from schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

The patient was transferred to the Shannon Clinic, Belfast, in the month following his arrest and remains at the secure psychiatric unit at Knockbracken Healthcare Centre.

However, an expert indicated that Donnelly would probably not need to remain for treatment much longer, meaning he will likely be moved to prison.

Defence barrister Gavan Duffy KC previously highlighted his client’s abnormal mental functioning and stressed that the stabbing occurred when his client was “actively psychotic”.

He said his client recognised “the very considerable loss that has been inflicted on the Mann family” and expressed “regret, remorse and heartbreak” following the attack.

The judge was told that Donnelly was not aware he was suffering acute mental illness until after the “terrible act”.

The court also heard about the “profound effect” the loss of Mr Mann has had on his family.

Before sentencing today, Mr Justice O’Hara took time to reflect on the evidence, which also included details of Donnelly’s golf club attack on a mother and son in an unrelated incident on Bridge Street in Downpatrick on June 28, 2021.

Lewis Mann previously paid an emotional tribute at his brother’s funeral, which took place in Bangor last year, describing him as “the best tattooist in Northern Ireland”.

“They say people were one in a million. Well, Aidan was one in a trillion,” he told mourners.

“He was my protector, he was my older brother. We done so much together and we had so much planned together.”

Lewis expressed immense pride in his brother, who “built me up to be the person that I am”, and promised to honour the memory of “a big gentle soul” who would have cried if he saw even a wasp being hurt.

Mr Mann was laid to rest alongside his grandmother at Clandeboye Cemetery following the service, which was attended by colleagues from Sailors & Scoundrels Tattoo, Newtownards, where he worked.

A special vigil saw around 60 vehicles gather at the Seacat car meet-up in Belfast — an event Mr Mann is said to have attended every Tuesday — with those present hailing him as a “very well-natured” and “down-to-earth” person.