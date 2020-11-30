Sledgehammer, 'angry elderly man' and motorists pushed over a hedge, recorded in NI road rage incidents

Only five road rage incidents were recorded by the PSNI in five years

A sledgehammer being brandished, an "angry elderly" man who kicked someone, and motorists being pushed into hedges with water thrown over them - these are just some of the road rage incidents recorded by the PSNI over the past five years.

Northern Ireland isn't the worst in the UK for road rage incidents, but the official statistics released to Sky News following a Freedom of Information request record some frightening confrontations.

In 2019, the PSNI recorded a road rage incident "in which a sledgehammer was produced but put back again".

And earlier this year, the PSNI received a report that someone had been assaulted after an incident of road rage.

"Caller was kicked by a very angry elderly male," the report added.

Also this year the force noted an incident where "two wing mirrors collided, and the caller got out to give other party their details, and a male in the other vehicle pushed him into a hedge - and poured water over him".

In 2017, it was reported that one woman "came running and in fear" that another female was going to attack her.

"She believes this may be in connection of (sic) a road rage incident a few weeks ago," the PSNI said.

In 2018, the PSNI recorded an incident of "careless driving and road rage by the driver who cut in front of the caller and was verbally abusive towards caller until they stopped when the van driver tried to pull open the caller's car door to assault him".

Only five incidents were recorded in five years.

Across the UK, thousands of road rage offences are recorded in the last three years, including attempted murders and racist abuse incidents.

Sky News submitted Freedom of Information requests to the UK's 45 territorial police forces and British Transport Police to find out the number of reported crimes which mentioned "road rage" since 2017.

In total, 3,549 road rage crimes were recorded in 2019, up from 3,076 crimes in 2018 and 2,548 offences in 2017.

A total of 2,361 road rage offences were recorded between January and October this year.

The actual figures are likely to be higher, as just 24 forces out of 46 in the UK provided data to the broadcaster.

It's also believed that police forces around the UK may record incidents in different ways on the official statistics.