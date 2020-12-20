Slim chance of a white Christmas for Northern Ireland: Met Office

The chances of a white Christmas are looking slim, but there could be some flurries after Boxing Day when the weather is set for a major change

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said Northern Ireland is set for a period of much colder and windier weather from December 27 onwards.

The forecast is for possible hail and snow showers and strong to gale-force winds.

"It does look like it will turn much colder and quite stormy as we go into next weekend," he said.

"There is a chance we could see some snow with much colder conditions across the whole of the UK. The showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow across the whole of Northern Ireland.

"It is too early at this stage to say if we will see any accumulations but it is cold enough for the showers to be falling as snow if we see them.

"From December 27 we will see the coldest conditions of the winter so far with daytime highs of 4-6 degrees and temperatures dipping below freezing in many places overnight."

However, Mr Morgan said by far the more hazardous part of the weather will be the winds, with severe gales and possibly storm force gusts predicted.

"The main thing will be the strength of the winds - a big change coming after Christmas," he added.

However, there is better news for Christmas Day which is set to be dry and bright, with the best of the sunshine in the morning.

"We will see a quiet, mainly dry period on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he explained.

"For most places Christmas Eve will be bright and sunny, with a chance of some hail, particularly in northern parts of Derry and parts of Antrim as well.

"It will be a cold night on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day with a fairly frosty start on the 25th. Cloud will increase through the day but it will stay mostly dry, with a little light rain in Londonderry later in the afternoon."

Boxing Day will be greyer, windier and cloudier with some outbreaks of rain and temperatures around average or milder than average.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is forecast to be much brighter and sunnier than today with light winds, one or two showers in the north west, and most places having a dry day.

On Wednesday, rain is expected in the morning but it will improve as the day goes on, with some sunshine and a few showers.

However, it will feel colder and more seasonal.