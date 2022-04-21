Slug stops morning traffic in Derry

Culprit: A slug was to blame for traffic signals not working on Thursday morning.

A slug caused traffic chaos in Londonderry on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Nelson Drive estate on the A2 Clooney Road.

Trafficwatch NI reported the traffic signals were out at the junction at 5.21 am advising motorists to approach with care.

After engineers had checked the lights they further reported at 10.55am that “the signals at the entrance to Nelson Drive estate are working again”.

And it was all down to one culprit. “A slug had got in the controller and had shorted the printed circuit board,” they said.