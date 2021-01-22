'Small mercy' no one injured in east Belfast attack

It was a "small mercy" that no one was injured in shooting incident in east Belfast in the early hours of Friday, a councillor has said.

Police received a report at around 1.10am that several men tried to force their way into a house in the Lewis Drive area of the city.

The men smashed windows of the property and damaged a car parked in the driveway, before making off on foot. Two shots were fired during the attack, according to the report.

There have been no reports of any injuries and detectives are working to establish a motive.

It is understood that the house targeted was occupied by a man and a woman at the time of the attack.

Justice Minister Naomi Long described the incident as “very disturbing”, while the DUP’s East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said he was “appalled” to hear of the news.

Alliance councillor for the area, Michelle Kelly, said it was a “small mercy” that no one was injured in the attack.

“This is clearly a very disturbing and distressing incident for the residents impacted, indeed it would be terrifying for anybody living on the street,” she said.

“This is a very quiet area with families living there. I would appeal to anyone with any information whatsoever to contact the police.”

DUP group leader on Belfast City Council, George Dorrian, said: “This was an absolutely reckless attack. [Lewis Drive] is in a built up area and there are many young children living there, any sort of attack like this is just madness.”

PUP councillor Dr John Kyle said the Lewis Drive area is a peaceful neighbourhood that is home to many families.

“This is a shocking incident. It will need to be fully investigated by the PSNI and I would urge anyone with any information or evidence to pass it on to the PSNI,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Incidents like this are fortunately rare, but it is clear that there is criminal activity taking place in east Belfast and we all need to work together to make incidents involving firearms a thing of the past.

“The Lewis Drive area have been developed over the past ten years, as mixture of homes, many with families. It’s in the shadow of the Oval and it is normally a very quiet place, so that makes incidents like this all the more shocking. Clearly this is a serious incident and could have been intended to take life.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries at an early stage and detectives at Musgrave would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 57 22/01/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”