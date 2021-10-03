Smiles all round as thousands take part in a successful Belfast City Marathon 2021
Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey wins men’s race
Co Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross taking the women’s title
Christopher Leebody and Garrett Hargan
There were smiling faces all round at the Belfast City Marathon as thousands of people took part after an absence of almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon was won by the Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey in the men’s race with Co Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross taking the women’s title.
Clohisey crossed the finish line in 2hrs 20mins, while Ross finished in 2hrs 43mins.
This year the race hosted the 2021 National Senior Marathon Championships, as well as the NI and Ulster Marathon Championship.
Donegal's Karol Doherty took victory in the wheelchair race.
The marathon began at 9am on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate.
Fionnuala Ross is based in Scotland and competes for Shettleston. She is the current second fastest woman in the Province after recording a huge personal best time by some seven minutes with new figures of 2 hrs 39 mins 58 secs in last April’s Cheshire Elite Marathon.
She has also represented Ireland in the European Cross Country.
There had been protracted preparations for the race, but the hard yards in the gym and in parks across the country were put to the test, as thousands ran for both fun and fundraising.
While some donned their t-shirts and running gear, others chose a more eclectic selection of marathon attire as they entertained the watching crowds with fun costumes.
The delayed event saw over 5,500 people line up at Stormont as they made their way from the starting blocks in east Belfast into the city centre.
The Marathon marked the largest mass participation sporting event to take place across Northern Ireland and Ireland since restrictions have eased.
The event was originally due to take place on September 19, but was delayed by organisers because of restrictions and other events taking place in the city.