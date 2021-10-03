Smiles all round as thousands take part in a successful Belfast City Marathon 2021

Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey wins men’s race Co Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross taking the women’s title

General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Fionnuala Ross winner of the Belfast Marathon womenÕs at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Martin Davis, Rachel Davis and Jack Meegan took part in this year's marathon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Lord mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl pictured with Mick Clohisey Winner of the Belfast City Marathon and son Paul pictured 2nd place Kyle Doherty and 3rd place Colin Herron at Ormeau Park Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

There were smiling faces all round at the Belfast City Marathon as thousands of people took part after an absence of almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon was won by the Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey in the men’s race with Co Armagh’s Fionnuala Ross taking the women’s title.

Pacemaker Press 03-10-2021: More than 5,700 runners have been entered to take part in this year's Belfast City Marathon. It is the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The race began at 09:00 BST on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate in Belfast. The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race takes runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Larry Watson, Peter Rogan and David Watson Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Martin Davis, Rachel Davis and Jack Meegan Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Sarak Kinsella, Marie Kirby and Nuala Dervan Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2021 General view of the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Pacers at Stormont Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Clohisey crossed the finish line in 2hrs 20mins, while Ross finished in 2hrs 43mins.

This year the race hosted the 2021 National Senior Marathon Championships, as well as the NI and Ulster Marathon Championship.

Donegal's Karol Doherty took victory in the wheelchair race.

The marathon began at 9am on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate.

Mark and Rachael McCaffrey Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Fionnuala Ross is based in Scotland and competes for Shettleston. She is the current second fastest woman in the Province after recording a huge personal best time by some seven minutes with new figures of 2 hrs 39 mins 58 secs in last April’s Cheshire Elite Marathon.

She has also represented Ireland in the European Cross Country.

There had been protracted preparations for the race, but the hard yards in the gym and in parks across the country were put to the test, as thousands ran for both fun and fundraising.

The start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

While some donned their t-shirts and running gear, others chose a more eclectic selection of marathon attire as they entertained the watching crowds with fun costumes.

John Quinn Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The delayed event saw over 5,500 people line up at Stormont as they made their way from the starting blocks in east Belfast into the city centre.

The Marathon marked the largest mass participation sporting event to take place across Northern Ireland and Ireland since restrictions have eased.

The event was originally due to take place on September 19, but was delayed by organisers because of restrictions and other events taking place in the city.

It was the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019 and also the first to be held in October.