Smiles follow the miles as Joshua racks up marathon a day in May

Over the line: Joshua Eastwood after completing 31 marathons in last month. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

An intrepid Co Down man received a hero’s welcome on Monday night as he reached the finish line after running a marathon-a-day for the full month of May.

Joshua Eastwood (25) from Donaghadee, the grandson of late famous bookmaker and boxing promoter Barney Eastwood, took on the punishing challenge to raise funds for two local charities.

When he set off from his home on May 1 to start the first of his 31 runs, it was the first time the keen golfer and self-confessed “non-runner” had completed a marathon.

In the end he covered a whopping 1,308 kilometres after embarking on the monumental challenge.

The mechanical engineer only started running last year when he joined a friend who was taking part in an event for the men’s health charity Movember.

It gave him the idea to take on a challenge of his own, so in preparation he kept running, and has ran every day since.

Joshua set himself a target of raising £1 for every kilometre.

Even before he hit the tarmac on the first day he had already smashed that target on his GoFundMe page, and hopes that people will continue to donate and support him. By last night the total stood at over £20,000.

But whatever the final sum, Joshua plans to share it equally between the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and Cancer Research UK.

He said he had been touched by the generosity of supporters and well-wishers, who share his passion for his nominated charities and recognise the pressure that the pandemic has placed on these organisations.

“It’s been a tough year for many people for many different reasons and I hope that this may inspire others,” Joshua added.

“If I can do something so far out of my comfort zone, then maybe so can they.

“When the elements have been against me and my body has been hurting from the injuries during this challenge, it’s the thought of the children that kept me going.

"Nothing compares to what they may be going through.”

Joshua had three routes to follow: one around his home town and two others which took him to Bangor.

He set off around 11am each day and paced himself to try and avoid too much pain, finishing each race in under five hours.

Throughout his challenge proud mum Gail has been busy cooking, as Joshua needed to consume 5,000 calories a day.

While Denis Waterworth, who owns the restaurants Pier 36 and The Harbour, provided him with a steak meal every Sunday.

Famous faces have been actively supporting Joshua, including boxing hero Carl Frampton, who completed part of the endeavour with Joshua, and former Ulster and Ireland Rugby stars Tommy Bowe and Chris Henry, who ran 10k with Joshua on two occasions.

He was joined on Sunday by Northern Ireland women’s football captain Marissa Callaghan. Other high-profile supporters included Lady Mary Peters, Eddie Izzard, Willie John McBride and Nathan Carter.

If you would like to donate, go to Joshua’s Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amarathoneverydayinmay