Smith: Northern Ireland suffering without an Assembly

The Secretary of State published a series of reports on issues like historical institutional abuse as he urged political parties to restore Stormont.

Northern Ireland is suffering without an Assembly, Julian Smith has said.

The Secretary of State published a series of reports on issues like historical institutional abuse as he urged the political parties to get Stormont up and running again.

Northern Ireland has been without an Assembly and Executive for over two and a half years.

Mr Smith said: “In the last few weeks, I have met teachers, students, hospital staff, nurses, businesses, trade unions, community groups and young people and their message is clear – Northern Ireland is suffering without an Assembly.

“We need Stormont up and running now.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He said the UK Government, working with the Irish Government according to the established three-stranded approach, will intensify efforts to put forward compromise solutions to the parties.

“It is vital that we ensure adequate governance in Northern Ireland and the protection of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

He published reports required under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act.