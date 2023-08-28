‘Smitten’ BBC reporter Emma Vardy reveals baby’s name following birth of son

Ms Vardy said she was presenting her “best breaking news ever” in a social media post.

BBC reporter Emma Vardy has thanked the “dedicated and talented” staff at a Belfast hospital following the birth of her son.

The BBC Ireland Correspondent took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday morning to announce the arrival of her son Jago Fionn, telling followers she was “smitten and so in love”.

"Presenting my best breaking news ever,” she said.

"Baby boy Jago Fionn is here. At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy.

"Huge thanks to the dedicated and talented midwives and doctors at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, for looking after us so well.

“Smitten and so in love.”

Ms Vardy had also used the platform to announce her pregnancy in May, posting a picture of her baby bump as she propped up her surfboard in Co Sligo as the sun set on the beach in the background.

Sharing her news to both X and Instagram, the Southampton native wrote: "Well folks it’s definitely getting a bit harder to balance…extra cargo hitching a ride!! Still managing to catch a few waves though. Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo, and a very exciting summer ahead!!”

The post was accompanied by the hashtags “Paddling For Two” and “Baby On Board”.

Emma and her husband Aaron Adams tied the knot in March 2022, with a fairytale wedding at Lissanoure Castle in Co Antrim, where Aaron’s young son Jonah acted as ring bearer on the day.