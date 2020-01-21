Smoke alarm warning after fire deaths in Northern Ireland

The fire service has urged all home-owners to have working smoke alarms following two fatal accidental house fires in Northern Ireland in one month. (stock photo)

The fire service has urged all home-owners to have working smoke alarms following two fatal accidental house fires in Northern Ireland in one month.

Neither of the homes affected had working smoke alarms.

A total of 78 accidental dwelling fires happened in December alone - in 13 of the incidents a working smoke alarm was not present in the property.

Twelve people were injured and two people killed during the month.

Fire service group commander Gerry Lennon said: "The reality is that the danger of people being killed in accidental dwelling fires is higher during these months than at any other time of the year.

"This is why it is especially important to ensure your home, and the homes of your family, friends and neighbours, are fitted with working smoke alarms.

"Smoke alarms are vital as they alert occupants of the house to a fire, allowing more time to escape."