Smuggler hid almost £3m of Northern Ireland-bound cocaine in exhaust pipes

A 57-year-old man has been jailed for a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine worth nearly £3million concealed in customised exhaust pipes fitted to a lorry, which police believe was destined for Northern Ireland.

Jason Bunce, from Kingswood, Kent, was jailed for a conspiracy to smuggle the potentially lethal drugs.

Bunce, who had pleaded not guilty earlier this year, was handed a 15-year sentence by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court.

National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators, supported by the Border Force, stopped a lorry driver on April 23 as he tried to pass border controls at Dover's Eastern Docks.

The lorry, which had travelled from Rotterdam to Calais and then across the English Channel, was carrying a legitimate delivery of fruit.

Officers searched the lorry and recovered 36 kilos of cocaine concealed in two vertical exhaust chimneys at the rear of the vehicle.

Each exhaust pipe had 18 packages stashed in a secret compartment.

Analysis of encrypted messages found on Bunce's mobile phone suggested he had previously loaned the exhaust pipes to other organised crime groups who had stock to move.

Prior to the seizure in April, NCA surveillance teams watched as Bunce travelled 150 miles in February from his south-east England home to a deserted industrial estate in Warwickshire and removed the exhaust pipes from another lorry.

Investigators later confirmed that lorry was registered to the same Northern Ireland-based haulage company as the one found to be transporting the cocaine in April.

Bunce met the lorry driver the day before the seizure and was seen to be inspecting the area close to the secret compartments on the vehicle police stopped as it was coming back into the UK at Dover harbour.

The driver of the lorry was acquitted.

NCA regional head of investigations Gerry McLean said the operation was part of a wider campaign to thwart drug traffickers targeting the UK.

"The lengths that Bunce went to in planning the importation into the UK demonstrated a high level of organised crime," Mr McLean added.

"It's clear from the evidence that the customised pipes were extremely valuable items that were part of much wider drug trafficking activity.

"Working with partners like the Border Force and PSNI, we've stopped a considerable amount of illicit drugs entering the UK."