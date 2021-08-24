Snake spotted in Co Armagh as police try to reunite reptile with owner

Police in Co Armagh had an unusual discovery on Tuesday after finding a snake slithering between gardens in the area.

Officers said the reptile was found in the Drumglass area.

Suspecting it may be a pet from a nearby home, they urged anyone who may be missing a snake to contact them.

"So, this wee one was found this evening in Drumglass going between gardens,” they wrote on social media.

“I'm sure it is someone's pet and they are missing it greatly.

“If you thing this one belongs to you please get in touch.

“The reference is 1296 of 24/8/21.”

It is thought the snake is a corn snake, which while not venomous, can still bite and constrict prey.