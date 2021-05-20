Snake spotted slithering along Keady street

It's not thought the corn snake is dangerous. [File photo]

Residents of Keady in Co Armagh got something of a shock on Wednesday as a snake was photographed casually making its way along a regular residential street in the town.

The snake – believed to be a corn snake – was spotted outside homes on the Madden Row area of Keady.

The snake can be seen curled up next to a fence on the street, with schoolchildren and residents reportedly in the area making their way home from school at around 2.45pm when it was reported.

It is believed the snake escaped from a nearby property, with neighbours keeping a watch on it before the owner was later tracked down and the reptile returned to its own home.

While this visitor to the street is not venomous, corn snakes can still bite and constrict prey.

The man who captured the images of the reptile – Sinn Fein councillor Darren McNally – captioned his photo “God knows what you might find about Keady”.

The sight of such a snake in their area left one local resident proclaiming: “St Patrick has failed us”.

Others joked that they wouldn’t be back to the area, with Brendan in Armagh adding: “As long as its mammy doesn't come looking for it.”