Snakes dominate dreams of Belfast residents, according to new study

A new study has found that Belfast residents are mostly haunted in their dreams – by snakes.

Bedding manufacturer SleepSeeker has revealed the most common types of dreams and their meanings, by looking at Google searches in cities across the UK over the last year, to analyse how different locals dream.

Dreaming of snakes appears to be very common as the research shows it is the most searched dream topic in 47 UK cities, with Belfast coming out on top of that list.

With the average person spending around a third of their life sleeping, this suggests that slippery reptiles are slithering to the forefront of most Belfast-based minds.

SleepSeeker noted that dreaming about snakes could be related to “a phobia, a premonitory dream or an embodiment of toxicity in your life – it can represent rebirth, moving on or can symbolise a challenge or situation that could be frustrating you”.

The second most dreamt topic is pregnancy and the third is dogs. With over 2,000 annual Google searches, lucid dreams seem to be trending in Belfast also. These are types of dreams in which the person sleeping becomes aware that they are dreaming.

The least common dream of the research is taking an exam.