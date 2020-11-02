Snapped up: The unsung heroes of arts sector

Portraits taken by photographer include two from Northern Ireland

Snapped up: Portrait taken by Chris Floyd of Dr Jenny Elliott, CEO and artistic director of Arts Care

Celebrity photographer Chris Floyd has said he hopes to draw attention to unsung heroes who have contributed to the arts in their local community with a new set of portraits.

He spent two weeks driving round the UK to capture 14 people - including two from Northern Ireland - who have worked in creative industries through the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographs, entitled Portraits Of The People, include the organiser of a charity supporting children who are on the autistic spectrum through digital visual arts, and the founder of a theatre company that tells the stories of Africans in the diaspora.

The Northern Ireland entries are actress and writer Maria Connolly of Carrickfergus, who set up the 1 Eleven Theatre Company and wrote, produced, directed and acted in The Broads, about Judy Garland, Bette Midler and Marilyn Monroe, which went on to tour care homes and hospitals.

Snapped up: Portrait taken by Chris Floyd of actress and writer Maria Connolly

Another is Dr Jenny Elliott, CEO and artistic director of Arts Care, which gives healthcare patients, families, staff and visitors access to the arts.

Floyd said: "These kind of projects are so rare, where you get carte blanche to just go off and do how you want to do it, going all over the country for 10 days to photograph all these people who have done fantastic artistic things during lockdown for the benefit of their communities and people around them.

"The case studies were fantastic, things like opera, poetry, graffiti, inter-faith relations, all that kind of stuff, and from a selfish point of view it was an opportunity to go on a massive road trip around the country."

Discussing how he navigated the trip through various tiers of restrictions, he said: "I was working so you're not barred from doing work - I'm a photographer so I can't work from home.

"There was some discussion initially about photographing people over Zoom and I was really against that because I think it's a gimmick, it becomes all about the gimmick, it's all about the glitter on the pinecone and not about the pinecone.

"We were quite lucky that we were in and out of places by the skin of our teeth - we got in and out of Cardiff by lunchtime on lockdown day. Everywhere we went the one consistent thing I noticed from people was just general confusion about what they were not allowed to do."

He added: "Some elements were slightly farcical but we obeyed all the rules, put our masks on and stayed away from everyone."

Included in the portraits, commissioned by The National Lottery, is Abbie Canning of Q Club in Derby, which offers a creative outlet to youngsters on the autistic spectrum, and Mojisola Elufowoju, founder of Utopia Theatre in Sheffield, which commissions writers and produces plays focused on telling the stories of Africans in the diaspora, dispelling stereotypes and giving visibility to overlooked narratives. Also included is Vic Brown, founder of New Urban Era in Tamworth, a youth arts project that includes outdoor murals, beatboxing and breakdancing.

The National Lottery's 2020 Portraits of the People will feature on the websites and social media of venues across the UK, including The MAC in Belfast.