Snappers share their stunning images of summer solstice sunrise

Sunrise at Helen’s Bay in Co Down as people take a dip in the Irish Sea to see in the longest day of the year on summer solstice. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

Keen photographers across Northern Ireland set an early alarm to make sure they were up early enough to snap the sunrise on the summer solstice.

Also known as festival solstice or mid-summer, the summer solstice occurs when one of the earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun. It happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere.

Swimmers braved the cold waters at Helen’s Bay on Monday morning to take a dip in the Irish Sea on what is the longest day of the year.

Do you have any photos of the summer solstice sunrise? Share them on Twitter and tag @BelTel or email them to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Sunrise at Helen’s Bay, Co Down, on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

In the northern hemisphere, the summer solstice takes place between June 20 and 22.

The UK will enjoy 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight on Monday. The sun rose at 4.52am and will set at 9.26pm.

Photographer Brian Cunningham took some stunning photos at Portrush’s Whiterocks Beach after setting a 3am alarm.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

South Antrim’s Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said it was his “favourite day of the year”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

BBC Northern Ireland’s weather presenter Barra Best was happy to share plenty of images sent in by his followers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The annual gathering at the ancient Stonehenge in Wiltshire was cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic but those behind the monument’s Twitter account didn't want their followers missing out.