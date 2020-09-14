Sniffer dogs lost the scent of Nora Quoirin during search, inquest told

Inquest: the body of Nora Quoirin was found a mile away from the Dusun resort

Searching: A member of a rescue team uses a sniffer dog to look for Nora Quoirin

Sniffer dogs led a team of searchers for French-Irish schoolgirl Nora Anne Quoirin to several spots in the dense jungle near the Malaysian holiday resort from where she went missing last year but later lost her scent, the inquest into her death has been told.

Fadzil Arshad, a senior officer with the Fire and Rescue Department, who was in charge of a four-man team which included two dog handlers, was the latest witness to appear before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

The 15-year-old, whose mum Meabh is from Belfast, disappeared from her family's cottage at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4 last year, sparking a massive search operation.

The body of the teenager, who had physical and learning difficulties, was discovered 10 days later beside a stream in a palm oil estate over a mile away from the resort following a massive hunt involving sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Fadzil told the hearing that his K-9 Detection Unit team - based in Kuala Lumpur - was assigned to join the search for Nora along with two dogs, trained to detect missing persons in the forest.

"We arrived at The Dusun on August 5, 2019 and were briefed by the operation officer on the facts of the case. I was then led to the window at Sora House where the victim was claimed to have exited and disappeared. After deciding which way I wanted to begin our search, I encircled the villa and reached the main entrance where I was handed a bag of clothing which the victim had worn by the mother," he said.

Fadzil said one of the dogs, a Labrador Retriever, showed a strong response to Nora's scent about 100 metres from the villa window and the assigned handler then encouraged the dog to seek out a potential scent trail.

"However as we went further, the scent began to break up which we believed Nora Anne had passed through [the area] before the dogs came to some sort of pond and a rocky stream."

He added that the team were then tasked to a new hilly area towards the north of the resort but they had returned with a negative search result.

Fadzil said he then informed his superior officer that he wanted to resume his search where the team had left at the pond and water stream with both dogs the following morning.

When his team resumed their search, the dogs had reacted strongly near a water stream, before leading searchers past an abandoned toilet over a concrete drain and a three-way intersection to reach a section of the stream with fast flowing water some distance from the resort's rear perimeter.

At the water rapid, Fadzil said the dogs continued to react strongly and he subsequently informed his superiors of the latest discovery.

The following day, Fadzil said his team focused on the area around the rapids and attempted to get the dogs to the opposite bank to continue the search.

However to their surprise, the dogs backtracked back to the spot at the rapids and stood still, showing no response to Nora's scent from that point onwards.

Another leading fire officer P. Ravi, said two English Springer Spaniels were brought in on August 10 to assist in the ongoing search operation.

According to Ravi, the dogs were specially trained to sniff out dead bodies and his team of four personnel were tasked to look for possible clues as to the whereabouts of Nora's body if any, after the previous day's search team had obtained new clues.

However, the dogs failed to detect any sort of human body within their search area which lasted from 8.30am until 5pm.

Ravi said their service was terminated following their findings but they were told they might be recalled later.

The inquest resumes October 1.