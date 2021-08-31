Snooker player Peter Lines faces probe over ‘fight threat’ during NI Open qualifier

An English snooker player is to face an investigation by World Snooker Tour (WST) officials after allegedly challenging another player to a fight during qualifying for a Northern Ireland tournament.

Peter Lines (51) has been accused of challenging Chinese opponent Xiao Guodong (32) to a fight following his WST loss on Saturday.

Xiao beat Lines 4-3 in qualifying for the Northern Ireland Open, with Xiao accusing Lines of aiming a foul-mouthed tirade toward him.

According to the letter sent by the Chinese player’s team to WST authorities, Lines threatened Xiao to “step outside the arena for a fight in front of the referee”.

As part of the Home Nations Series, the World Snooker Tour will be heading to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall in October for the Northern Ireland Open.

Qualifying for the tournament wrapped up at the weekend in Leicester.

The letter by the Xiao’s team was made public on the player’s Sina Weibo page, one of China's most popular social media websites, with the world No 32 captioning the post: “I do not make trouble but also am not afraid of any trouble.”

The full letter from his team read: “Xiao brought us to the attention that Peter was using swear words and was also threatening Xiao to step outside the arena for a fight in front of the referee, which is not acceptable and quite intimidating for a player who is coming from a different country.

"In fact it was the security guy that stopped Peter from doing worse."

Lines has been a professional snooker player for 30 years and is currently ranked as No 95 in the world.

A statement from the governing body read: “WST has received a formal complaint from Xiao Guodong regarding the conduct of his opponent Peter Lines following their match in the Northern Ireland Open Qualifiers.

“A thorough investigation is now underway.

“Neither WST or the WPBSA (World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) will make any further comment until the issue is resolved.”

Mr Lines told the Belfast Telegraph he wished to make no comment in regard to the allegations.